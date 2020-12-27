California's First Driverless Delivery Service - Here's All That You Need To Know

An American robotics company based in California has finally got permission from the California DMV to launch the first-ever commercial AV service on public roads. According to the report by BBC, the company previously tested its R2 vehicles in the state in April but with the permit, they will be able to charge people for the service they provide. The vehicle, however, will be limited to 35mph (56km/h) and it will be restricted for operating in only "fair weather" conditions.

Today, we are proud to share that Nuro has become the first company to receive a permit to deploy autonomous vehicles in a real commercial service on public streets from @CA_DMV https://t.co/hUkNuLxHAs — Nuro (@nurobots) December 23, 2020

Delivery robots in California

According to the report by BBC, Steve Gordon, director of the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles said that issuing the first deployment permit is a significant milestone in the evolution of autonomous vehicles in California. He also ensured that the company will continue to keep the safety of the motoring public. During the previous trial in Texas, the R2 delivered pizza from Dominos along with groceries from supermarket chain Kroger and goods for Walmart. Even after this, a transport expert said that safety issues would be a point of concern in such a development.

Yandex's initiative in Russia

Previously, Yandex, which is a Russian Internet giant, came up with its new innovation of delivery robots to ensure customers get served with the perfect hot meals. All the customer has to do is choose delivery by one of the robots in the Yandex.Eats app. The rover will pick up their order from the restaurant and take it to the specified location. The users also have an option of tracking the location of the rover and the status of their order.

To receive the order, the customers need to unlock the rover from their smartphone and lift the top. According to the reports by The Medium, Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of the Yandex Self-Driving Group said that they have seen an increase in the demand of delivery services over the last few years. He added that these rovers can deliver restaurant meals, groceries, orders from online stores and will slowly but steadily become a normal part of city life.

