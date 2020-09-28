CAMS IPO Allotment Details: How To Check The Status Online? Find Out Here

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is most likely to finalize its share allocation today i.e September 28, 2020. The Issue was opened back on September 21, 2020, and closed on September 23, with an IPO price ranging from â‚¹1229-12230. Whereas, it had a face value of â‚¹10 and a total IPO price of â‚¹2,244.33 crores. Check out how to check the IPO allotment status for CAMS below -

Also read: IMF Lauds PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Misison, Says 'it Has Supported Indian Economy'

CAMS IPO allotment status

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) IPO allotments status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select 'CAMS'.

Users should note that the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Also read: Rupee Slips 32 Paise To 73.89 Against US Dollar

Image courtesy - CAMS official website

The Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is the biggest initial public offer the financial year 2021 to date. However, the IPOs offered turned out to be not too strong as opposed to what was seen with Happiest Minds and Chemcon Speciality Chemicals. CAMS is a Chennai-based financial infrastructure company that gave an offer for the sale of 1,82,46,600 in equity shares through NSE investments which is a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, Acsys Investments, HDFC, HDB Employees Welfare Trust, and the Sebi draft papers.

Also read: Rupee Rises 6 Paise To 73.55 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

CAMS has been the largest registrar and transfer agent in mutual funds, amassing 70% of its average assets under mutual funds. It has been around for nearly two decades, operating as service providers for mutual funds and other finance-based institutions. The financial services provided by CAMS range from brokerage compliance, record-keeping and generation, transactions, payments, and settlements.

Interestingly, the offering of 1,28,27,370 shares has received bids for 60,19,36,188. On the other hand, the retail individual segment was bought 5.44 times whereas QIBs subscribed to it 73.18 times. Non-institutional investors have subscribed it 11.85 times. The promoter of the company has reduced the stakes from 30% to 43.50 % earlier. Over the last half-decade, CAMS has increased its market share from 61% to 69%, hinting at a steady growth. The IPO allotment of CAMS is expected to be announced today i.e September 28, 2020.

Also read: Rupee Settles 28 Paise Higher At 73.61 Against US Dollar