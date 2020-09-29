CAMS IPO Allotment To Be Announced Today: Find Out How To Check IPO Status Online

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) was expected to finalise its share allocation yesterday i.e September 28, 2020. Interestingly, CAMS and Checmcon Speciality Chemicals were expected to finalise their share allocation but it did not happen. However, it is expected that the IPO allotment for CAMS will be revealed today i.e September 29, 2020. Read below to know how to check out the IPO allotment status online -

CAMS IPO allotment status online

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) IPO allotments status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select 'CAMS'.

Users should note that the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Image courtesy - BSE official website

The issue was opened back on September 21 and shut down ono September 23. SInce CAMS is a bigger player int he marker, its individual shares were priced at â‚¹1229-12230, having a face value of â‚¹10. The total IPO price was declared to be â‚¹2,244.33 crores, making it the biggest Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the financial year 2021. On the other hand, the IPO offered turned out to be weaker as compared to previous ones like Checmon Speciality Chemicals and Happiest Minds.

CAMS is a Chennai-based company that focusses on financial infrastructure. It has given an offer to sell of 1,82,46,600 equity shares in NSE Investments along with Sebi Draft papers, HDFC, HBD Employees Welfare Trust, and Acsys Investments. CAMS has been the biggest registrar and transfer agent in the mutual funds market as it has 70% of its assets bound to mutual funds. It provides financial services ranging from record-keeping and generation, transactions, settlements, and payments.

The offering of 1,28,27,370 shares has received a whopping bid for 60,19,36,188 and the retail individual segment was bought 5.44 times, and QIBS subscribed CAMS 73.18 times. Whereas, another sigh of relief for investors can be that the promoter of the company has slashed down the stakes from initially 30% to 43.50% now. The IPO allotment for Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) will be announced today, ie. September 29, 2020.