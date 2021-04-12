Can Second Dose Of Vaccine Be Taken At A Different Location Or Other Location?

India launched the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, 2021 and the first group to receive them were the healthcare and frontline workers. In the month of March, the COVID-19 vaccine became available to the citizens of India and they could simply register for it and get inoculated. Many citizens have been trend searching, “can second dose of vaccine be taken at different location”, “can we take the second dose of covid vaccine at other location”. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

Can second dose of vaccine be taken at a different location?

Yes. According to the information given by the Union Health Ministry of India at a press briefing last month, people can get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a different location. RS Sharma, the chairperson of Empowered Group on COVID-19 vaccination said, When you schedule a reservation and take your first jab, the second jab is also scheduled automatically at the same place, where you took your first jab. Now, in case you think you are not able to go to that place because of various reasons, you may change that also.

RS Sharma also pointed out that uptill then, over 50 lakh people had been registered for getting inoculated in the second phase of the vaccination process. The said process covers people of the age of 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities. He also stated in the briefing that the system will show only the locations that are administering the same vaccine given as the first dose.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had also revealed in the press briefing that 90% of the healthcare workers had received their first dose of the vaccine. He also revealed that Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha, and Ladakh are leading in the list in inoculating the health care workers.

It was also stated in the press briefing that Maharashtra and Kerala have recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of death nearly 58,000. The above data is taken from JHU CSSE COVID-19 Data.

Things to consider when taking second dose at a different location

One must consider that the different location has registered the beneficiary.

Image Source: Pexels