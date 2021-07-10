Can Windows 7 Users Upgrade To Windows 11? Lenovo's Guide Reveals Details

Windows 11 was officially announced by Microsoft on June 24, 2021, and is already launched for Windows Insider developer partners. However, Windows 7 users have been wondering whether they will be able to upgrade to the latest operating system or not. According to a recent FAQ page published by Lenovo, Windows 7 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 through a fresh install. Keep reading to know more about how to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11.

How to upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11?

Users will have to perform a clean install

According to an FAQ page recently published by Lenovo, Windows 7 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 through a clean install. However, only the devices that meet the minimum Windows 11 hardware requirements will be able to run Windows 11. From what it looks like, Windows users have three options to upgrade to the upcoming version of the operating system. They can either upgrade, clean install a new version or reimage their devices.

Most devices available for purchase now will be upgradeable to Windows 11

As mentioned on the Lenovo website, "Most devices available for purchase now will be upgradeable to Windows 11. You will have the option to upgrade, clean install, or reimage Windows 10 devices to move to Windows 11. For Windows 7 devices that meet hardware requirements, you will need to clean install or reimage to go directly to Windows 11." However, make sure to backup all the user data before performing a fresh or clean install of the latest Windows operating system. For now, Windows 7 users might upgrade to Windows 10 (minimum requirements to be met) and wait for the official public launch of the new operating system by Microsoft.

PC Health Check App suspended by Microsoft, users to check requirements manually

The PC Health Check app has been suspended by Microsoft as the test results of the app were causing immense confusion among Windows users. Microsoft also adds that Windows 11 will run on Intel 8th generation processors, AMD Zen 2 processors and Qualcomm 7/8 series. To check whether a system supports Windows 11, users can head on to Microsoft's official website or can click on the link embedded above in the text.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT WEBSITE