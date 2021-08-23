Cardano Smart Contracts, Alanzo Release Date: Know How new Update Will help Cardano Grow

Cardano (ADA) has become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world and investors are looking forward to decent returns in near future. While Cardano hit an all-time high of over $2.8 on August 23, 2021, ADA has another news. While Cardano is in the final phase of the Alonzo Purple public test, the cryptocurrency network is about to receive the smart contracts ability, which will improve it. Keep reading to know more about the Cardano smart contracts, release date and how smart contracts will help Cardano price grow.

Cardano smart contract release date

ADA is all set to launch the smart contract capability for Cardano on September 12, 2021. The new upgrade which has been anticipated for a long time is called Alonzo, which will come with several improvements to the platform. Among the new features that the upgrade will add to Cardano are dApps, DeFi functionality and smart contracts. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Cardano aims to solve real-world problems. The smart contracts will enhance Cardano and equip it to compete with Etherium and Bitcoin.

What is Cardano smart contracts?

Every cryptocurrency works on an underlying network of ledgers that can record and track the exchange of information. Such a network of ledgers is called a blockchain. Smart contracts are small codes that thrive on a blockchain network. With the smart contracts functionality, a blockchain converts into a programmable platform that can run other applications. Smart contracts is one of the most anticipated features that will come to Cardano with the Alonzo update. Smart contracts will help Cardano reach out to more users than it currently does, and will make the platform more effective and useful.

How smart contracts will help Cardano price grow?

Essentially, Cardano smart contracts will enable three features for the blockchain. Firstly, smart contracts will enable Decentralized finance applications, also known as DeFi. Secnondly, it will make Non-fungible tokens or NFTs possible. Additionally, smart contracts can also affect the way the gaming industry functions, as it would allow players to purchase in-game products and assets with the help of NFTs.

Given the above features, the usability of Cardano is going to improve drastically, which means the underlying blockchain might find uses in more industries than it is currently deployed in. That is what is helping Cardano's price grow. Since the announcement of the Alonzo update testing phase, Cardano's price has surged to over 65% from the beginning of August 2021. As more developers will use the upgraded blockchain network, its value will increase over time.