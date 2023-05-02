Catch Of The Day: 3D-printed Fish Fillet To Revolutionise The Food Market

An Israeli company has achieved a major milestone in the realm of food technology by successfully creating a 3D bio-printed grouper that is ready to cook immediately after "printing". According to a report from New York Post, Steakholder Foods, in partnership with Umami Meats, created the non-traditional fish filet, which boasts a taste and texture that is strikingly similar to that of a real fish filet. Moreover, the production of this bio-printed fish is completely eco-friendly. Umami Meats CEO Mihir Pershad confirmed that the product has undergone testing and is ready for commercial release in the coming months.

Steakholder Foods CEO Arik Kaufman hopes the company's sustainable food production will "introduce sustainable solutions that increase food security" by using cells from fish and other animals to grow meat. “Having created a customised bio-ink that works effectively with Umami’s cells and optimised the taste and texture to meet the high standards of consumers, we anticipate expanding our collaborations to a greater variety of species with additional partners,” he said, as per a report from New York Post.

Let's take alook at the Science behind

3D printing meat involves using bio-printing technology to create a three-dimensional object using layers of living cells, similar to how a traditional 3D printer creates objects using layers of material. The process typically involves three main steps: cell sourcing, bio-ink formulation, and printing. The first step is to source the cells that will be used to create the meat. This can be done by taking a small sample of tissue from the animal, typically through a biopsy or slaughter. The cells are then isolated and cultured in a lab to create large numbers of identical cells.

Once the cells have been cultured, the next step is to create a bio-ink, which is a special type of ink made from living cells. The bio-ink must be formulated to ensure that it has the right consistency and properties to be used in the printer. Typically, the bio-ink is made from a mixture of living cells, growth factors, and other materials that provide support and structure to the final product.

Finally, the bio-ink is loaded into a 3D printer, which is programmed to create the desired shape and structure. The printer lays down layers of bio-ink, building up the object until it is complete. The printer may use different types of bio-ink to create different parts of the meat, such as muscle tissue or fat.

After printing, the meat must be incubated to allow the cells to mature and develop the desired texture and flavor. This process can take several weeks, during which the meat is typically kept in a bioreactor that provides the necessary conditions for cell growth and development. While 3D-printed meat is still in the early stages of development, it has the potential to revolutionize the food industry by providing a more sustainable and ethical alternative to traditional meat production.