CCI Imposes Fine Of ₹1,338 Cr On Google For 'abusing Dominant Position In Android Market'

In the latest development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on tech giant Google for 'abusing its dominant position' in multiple markets in the android mobile device ecosystem. The CCI has also directed Google to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices. In an official statement, the commission has also directed the tech giant to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

Taking to Twitter, India's antitrust watchdog wrote, “CCI imposes monetary penalty of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google for abusing dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem.”

"Smart mobile devices need an operating system (OS) to run applications (apps) and programs. Android is one such mobile operating systems which was acquired by Google in 2005. The Commission in the instant matter has examined various practices of Google w.r.t. licensing of this Android mobile operating system and various proprietary mobile applications of Google (e.g. Play Store, Google Search, Google Chrome, YouTube, etc.)," CCI said in its statement.

Notably, the CCI’s action came after the regulator ordered a detailed probe in the matter in April 2019, following complaints by consumers of Android-based smartphones in the country. Android is an open-source mobile operating system installed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of smartphones and tablets.

CCI’s action on Google for anti-competitive practices

The CCI in its official statement claimed that the allegations of unfair business practices by Google pertained to two agreements - The mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) and Anti Fragmentation Agreement (AFA). Interestingly, the two agreements were entered into by the OEMs of Android OS with Google.

The document released by the regulator said that mandatory pre-installation of the entire Google Mobile Suite (GMS) under MADA, with no option to un-install the same, and their prominent placement amounts to imposition of an unfair conditions on the device manufacturers which contravenes competition law.

"These obligations are also found to be in the nature of supplementary obligations imposed by Google on OEMs and thus, in contravention of Section 4(2)(d) of the Act. Google has perpetuated its dominant position in the online search market resulting in denial of market access for competing search apps," the statement added.