New IT Rules Would Provide Safer Internet For Women, Children: Centre To Delhi HC

The Centre has filed a fresh affidavit before the Delhi High Court defending the legality of the new IT rules of 2021. The affidavit stated that the new rules enhances security of women and children over the internet.

It is submitted that the IT Rules, 2021 have a clear focus on enhancing safety of women and children. Various provisions of these Rules, as stated in Part-II, focus on enhanced safety of women and children. These include:

Reporting by the aggrieved individual in respect of content such as revenge porn and similar content breaching physical privacy and taking action within 24 hours for content removal [vide clause (b) of sub-rule (2) in rule 3].

The IT Rules 2021 also have provisions that intermediary: providing services in the nature of messaging, shall cooperate with Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA) to identify the first originator of information related to rape and child sexual abuse material (CSAM). imagery for prosecution (vide sub-rule (2) in rule 4).

Even on October 22, the Centre had filed an affidavit before Delhi High Court against social media major WhatsApp. The government had made it clear that social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook cannot challenge the new IT Rules before the court as they are foreign entities. The government also alleged that WhatsApp's new privacy policy which allows sharing of Information with Facebook can harm national security, harmony and sovereignty.

Centre's new IT rules 2021 for social media