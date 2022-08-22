CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users, Issues Advisory To Update Security Patches

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released an advisory related to Google Chrome and uncovered a critical security flaw in some versions of the web browser. According to CERT-In, Google Chrome versions prior to 104.0.5112.101 have multiple vulnerabilities which could allow any bad actor to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restrictions on targeted systems. The security flaws have been announced under CERT-In Vulnerability Note CIVN-2022-0329 and the severity of the issue has been rated high.

While the report was issued on August 18, 2022, Google has released a Stable Channel Update for Chrome's desktop version and it seems to have patched the vulnerability. In the official press release, the company mentions the errors have been fixed in the latest version. Further, Google also says that it is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-2856 exists in the wild. The error was about insufficient validation of trusted input in Intents and was reported by Ashley Shen and Christian Resell of Google Threat Analysis Group.

How to download the latest Google Chrome update?

Open the Google Chrome browser

In a browsing window, head over to the three dots located in the top right corner of the interface

Locate and click on the option that says "Settings"

Therein, click on the 'three-lined' menu situated at the top left corner of the screen

At the bottom of the menu, click on an option that says 'About Chrome'

As a user opens it, Chrome will automatically detect if a stable update is available for the user

Recently, CERT-In also reported that Apple Watch running on watchOS versions prior to 8.7 has multiple vulnerabilities that compromise the overall security of the device. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers or bad actors to execute arbitrary code and bypass the security restrictions to gain access to data and other resources on the Apple Watch. However, Apple has released the watchOS 8.7 and the security issues highlighted by Cert-In have been fixed. The Apple Security Updates page reveals that the flaw highlighted by Cert-In was discovered by Natalie Sivanovich from Google Project Zero Team and the name of the error is CVE-2022-32788.