Check Google's Special Diwali Surprise For Netizens This Year

Diwali 2022 is around the corner and the fervour has gripped the entire nation. Even Google doodle has joined in the excitement and prepared a 'surprise' for its users. Also known as the festival of lights, the Diwali festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

The 'Surprise'

Google announced on Twitter "just here to say, search 'Diwali' for a surprise." the quote was surrounded by an animated earthen diya. Upon searching 'Diwali' on Google, on the top, the word 'Diwali' appears in bold, with 'Festivity' written below it. After clicking on 'Festivity', several diyas (earthen lamps) come up on the screen, enabling the user to 'light' the diyas.

The tweet was posted on October 16 and since then, it has garnered over 3,519 likes, 250 retweets and 26 quote tweets.

Several people shared screenshots and videos of the search result. Netizens were excited about the result and commented "Loved it!", another user said, "Love you for this and Thanks for respecting our religion" and a user requested for similar animation but with firecrackers and audio, "Brilliant! Very creative and well-timed. Next, let's please have firecrackers WITH AUDIO! (C'mon Ggl, u can do it)."

This year, Diwali falls on October 24. Google doodle never misses a chance to wish its users, or celebrate important days, birth anniversaries, etc. Do you like the way Google wished its users on the occasion of Diwali 2022?