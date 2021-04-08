Check Status Of Epass/e-pass For Night Curfew In Delhi: Follow This Step-by-step Guide

The ePass is a permission slip given by the Delhi government that allows citizens to travel outside during curfew hours. If citizens need to move to Delhi during this period, they must obtain an e-pass. They must have a hard copy or a soft copy of the ePass on them at all times during the curfew time, which must be shown to authorities at checkpoints. You would be unable to travel from one place to another without an ePass.

Check Status of Epass for Night Curfew in Delhi

According to various sources, India reported 1.15 lakh new COVID cases on April 7th, the highest number since the pandemic began. The national capital is also grappling with the bleak prospect of rising COVID-19 positivity rates. As a result, the Delhi government has enforced a night curfew in the capital from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in order to reduce the number of new COVID-19 incidents.

During this time, the general public is not permitted to travel. Those delivering critical services or operating for private security, for example, are mostly required to leave during these hours so they will have to obtain an e-pass to travel at these timings. But, exactly, what is an e-Pass and how to apply for it or check the status of epass Delhi? Those who fit into the categories mentioned below, will need to apply for ePass in order to travel during the curfew hours:

Shops, dealing with foods, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipment.

Print and Electronic media personnel

Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

Delivery of all essential goods including foods, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

Private security services, banks, insurance offices, and ATMs.

Cold storage and warehousing services, manufacturing units of essential commodities, and production units or services

Lastly, persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination will be allowed during these hours only if they have an e-pass in soft or hard copy.

Steps for E Pass Status Check Delhi

Go to jantasamvad.org

Select ePass for Night Curfew

Users then need to enter all the details including contact number, name, district, address of the office.

Select the type of services, such as shops, media, banks, essential service, private security services

Fill in the from date and the end date of the e-pass.

Upload an ID proof, along with other documents like visiting card, shop/business license.

Submit after clicking on acknowledgement.

After this, you will get a reference number and you can use it to check whether you have got an e-pass or not.

Image Source: Jantasamvad Website