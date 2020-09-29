Chemcon IPO Allotment To Be Announced Today: Find Out How To Check Allotment Status Online

The Chemcon Speciality Chemicals' IPO allotment was expected to be announced yesterday i.e September 28, 2020, but did not happen. Today, i.e September 29, 2020, the IPO allotment of Chemcon has been finalised for the announcement. The IPO by Chemcon was subscribed 149 times by buyers. Read below to know how to check the IPO allotment for Chemcon today -

Also read: Rajya Sabha Passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020 Through A Voice Note

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals IPO allotment process

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the Chemccon Speciality Chemicals IPO allotments status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select 'Chemcom Speciality Chemicals'.

Users should note that the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Also read: UK India Business Council Signs MoU With WBIDC

Image courtesy - BSE official website

Chemcon has been a prominent player in the speciality chemical manufacturing industry, leading it by a big margin. It also stands at the third spot in the world for its industry-specific business. The IPO for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals had closed back on September 23, 2020.

The price band for the same was set on a humble price of â‚¹338-340 per equity. However, it has also issued a public offering of â‚¹320 crores along with a recent issue of â‚¹165 crores. The company has furthermore also offered 45 lakhs in equity share and has an upper band of â‚¹153 crores.

Also read: Rupee Settles 18 Paise Lower Against US Dollar

The fresh funds raised from the issue will be implemented in meeting the working capital requirements to run their specific operation. However, the funds will also be used towards the increase of manufacturing plants to carry out the daily work of the speciality chemicals industry. On the other hand, the company is in safe waters as of now having revealed only a 0.3% debt ratio, being clear from having to transfer the newly acquired funds to pay back debts.

Also read: RBI Reschedules MPC Meeting, New Dates To Be Announced Shortly

The company is helmed by promoters Kamalkumar Rajendra Aggarwal & Naresh Vijaykumar Goyal. They will be dialling back their per cent in the company from 100% to 74.5 after the allotment is announced. This makes the current IPO allotment for Chemcon Speciality Chemicals to be an important one.