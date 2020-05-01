Chennai Police Deploys Multi-function Robot In Covid Containment Zone; Here's What It Does

The Chennai police has been using drones for surveillance purposes in various parts of the city to look out the lockdown violations and also to deter people to stay home safely. After the success of the use of drones, the police has tried its hand at using robots which can work in the containment zones. As a part of testing, a robot with 4 wheels was deployed at a containment zone in the Mylapore area of Chennai for surveillance inside the containment zone.

The robot has features including a UGV built with steering control for precise mobility, LED display for over the air push messages, 2-way Intercom for direct public announcements through speakers and people-tracking surveillance cameras.

It also has wireless connectivity range for about a km (to be upgraded with autonomous capabilities soon) and an inbuilt docking system for charging.

The police can operate this robot from outside the containment zone and can also communicate with the people through the robot, thus avoiding any infection to the ground level policemen as the cases among police are also becoming high. These robots are produced by a private company and Chennai police is also planning to deploy such robots in many areas within the containment zones in Chennai.

