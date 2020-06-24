China Launches Final Beidou Satellite In A Challenge To American GPS Network

China on June 23 was reported to have launched the final satellite in its homegrown geolocation system, a special network designed to rival American GPS as it competes for market share in the lucrative sector.

According to the international media reports, a rocket was witnessed blasting off with the satellite from a mountainous region in southwest China. The Chinese Beidou system reportedly works on a network of nearly 30 satellites and faces a stiff competition from the United States' GPS, Russia's GLONASS, and the European Union's Galileo.

Chinese geopositioning network

As per reports, it is a huge investment for China that would make the communist-ruled nation independent of US and European systems. The final satellite otherwise known as Beidou-3GEO3 will help boost accuracy of the Chinese geopositioning network.

As per international media reports, China started building the system in the early 1990s to help cars, fishing boats and military tankers navigate with ease using mapping data from the country's own satellite. This service can be used by millions to find nearby restaurants, petrol stations or cinemas, and to guide taxis.

The BDS-3 satellite was originally scheduled for launch on June 16, but it was postponed due to technical problems that were discovered in pre-launch tests. The latest geo satellite is the 55th BDS system and will work with other members of the network, allowing global users to access high-accuracy navigation, positioning and timing as well as communication services, according to the reports.

