Chromia Price Prediction: Is Chromia An Underrated Cryptocurrency Waiting To Blow Up?

The cryptocurrency market has exploded over the past year, and many new cryptocurrencies have been introduced recently. A cryptocurrency called Chromia has recently become popular in the crypto markets. Chromia is a blockchain platform that aims yo improve the scalability problems for Decentralised Apps (DApps). Chromia consists of a network of blockchains that can used to develop DApps. Read on to know more about Chromia and Chromia price prediction.

Chromia Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be difficult, but many crypto experts have given price predictions for Chromia. At the time of writing this article, the price of Chromia stands at $0.22. As per Wallet Investor, the price of Chromia can go up $0.646 at the end of 2021. As per Digital Coin Price, Chromia is expected to go up to $0.33 at the end of the year and up to $0.69 at the end of 2025. However, these predictions should be taken with a grain of salt, given the recent crypto crash of May 19.

What is Chromia Crypto?

As per thier website, Chromia is a blockchain platform that aims to solve the scalability problem for DApps. The Chromia network consists of a set of relational blockchains, on which DApps can be developed by developers all around the world. The Chromia network is suited to build all kinds of DApps from large enterprise applications, games, to smaller projects. Chromia works on a set of validator nodes, which runs a Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) consensus algorithm. The network consensus of Chromia is further made secure by anchoring Chromia's transaction using Proof of Work blockchains similar to the one used in Bitcoin Proof of Work.

Chromia (CHR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Chromia network, which can used to pay fees and users can also use CHR within DApps as tokens. Chromia also allows the DApps on their network to issue CHR backed tokens. The creators of DApps on Chromia also have a way to earn CHR, as CHR is given as income to the DApps that generate more traffic. As of now, Chromia already has many DApps related to finance, gaming, real estate etc. You can check out Chromia's existing and upcoming projects on their official website - https://chromia.com/

IMAGE: CHROMIA WEBSITE