Coca-Cola India Ramps up Focus on Digital Transformation, Sponsors First-of-Its-Kind Metaverse Wedding in India

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India The Coca-Cola Company has increasingly been focusing on digital transformation initiatives at a global scale. Last year, the Company launched its inaugural collection of Coca-Cola NFTs reimagined some of the brand’s iconic assets for the metaverse—with dynamic motion, movement, and multisensorial elements—inspired by shared moments of friendship. Auctioned as one lot, the collection featured multi-sensory NFTs housed inside a Friendship Box (itself an NFT) packaged as a loot box, a play on the popular video game feature involving sealed “mystery boxes”.

Aligned with their global vision, Coca-Cola in India was recently the official beverage sponsor for the country’s first-ever metaverse wedding, to curate unique digital-first experiences for guests attending virtually. The company is putting-in steadfast efforts on digital transformation at a global scale and is investing heavily in technology and innovation in India.

Commenting on this unique initiative by the brand, Sumeli Chatterjee, Head - Integrated Marketing Experiences (IMX), Coca-Cola India, said, “We are in an era of digital disruption, where technology and digitization are key catalysts. At Coca-Cola, Innovation, experimentation, and digital acceleration are all key priority pillars for us. We’re devising innovative ways to reach our consumers through a host of digital mediums. As a futuristic Company, we are happy to partner for India’s first, one-of-a-kind ‘metaverse wedding’. This concept is at the fore of progressive digital transformation, and we are proud to have played a part in it.” Guests who joined experiences numerous engaging activities, with options to choose from and enjoy virtually. The wedding floor was completely owned by Coca-Cola India, and the beverages section was branded with Coke cans. When guests moved towards the Coca-Cola beverages counter, the infamous Coke jingle began playing automatically. The guests also received discounts and gift cards from the brand as return gifts. This is a big step forward for the Company in the sphere of innovative ad integration formats.

Coca-Cola India has witnessed rapid triple-figure growth in e-commerce sales over the last year. At the back of this growth, the Company has accelerated its investment plans with respect to disruptive digital initiatives and is focused on devising new and innovative ways to reach consumers through digital platforms, for driving future growth.

About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high-quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola No Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country, with Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives under World Without Waste, Fruit Circular Economy, water stewardship, women empowerment, and many others.

For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hccb.in

