Coinbase Vs Coinbase Pro: Know Which Crypto Exchange Is The Right Platform For You

The cryptocurrency markets have seen a major boom over the past few years, as cryptocurrencies have become a legitimate form of investment for many people around the world. During the early years of the crypto, buying and selling cryptocurrencies was a difficult endeavour and only people who understood the technology could transfer funds These days, crypto exchanges have made buying cryptocurrencies very easy for the general population. Among crypto exchanges, Coinbase and Coinbase Pro are some of the best and widely used crypto exchanges in the world. Many people can get confused while choosing between Coinbase and Coinbase Pro, as the exchange of their choice. In this article, we'll be comparing Coinbase vs Coinbase Pro, and help readers decide which exchange is more suitable for them.

Coinbase Fee vs Coinbase Pro Fees

Coinbase charges a 0.50% fee per trade, whereas Coinbase Pro charges between 0% to 0.50% per trade, depending on the amount of crypto purchased. Moreover, Coinbase charges 3.99% out of each credit card purchases and a 1.49% fee for Coinbase wallet or bank account purchases. Overall, Coinbase Pro fees are significantly lower than Coinbase fees.

Moreover, you need to create only a single account for Coinbase and Coinbase Pro. There is no additional fee for using Coinbase Pro. The same account can be used for both exchanges. It should be noted that users will have to provide proof of identity such as their SSN in the US and other relevant documents in other countries.

Coinbase vs Coinbase Pro Usability

Coinbase and Coinbase Pro are exchange platforms owned by the company Coinbase Global Inc. While the same company owns the two, they have been made keeping in mind different kind of crypto users. Coinbase is more user friendly, easy to understand a good, secure platform for new crypto investors to join. On the other hand, Coinbase Pro is a highly sophisticated crypto exchange, with many advanced features useful for crypto traders and crypto experts.

Starting today, inbound transfers for DOGE are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Thursday June 3, if liquidity conditions are met. https://t.co/sFYODy4Xma — Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 1, 2021

Dogecoin on Coinbase

Recently, Coinbase announced that they would be adding Dogecoin to their exchange for buying and trading for their users. Fans of Dogecoin meme crypto had been campaigning for a long time for Dogecoin to be listed on Coinbase. As Coinbase announced the listing of Doge, the price of Doge shot by over 20 per cent in over 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: COINBASE AND COINBASE PRO TWITTER