COVID-19 Emergency Toll Free Number State-wise Breakdown, Read Details

COVID-19 emergency toll free number state-wise breakdown has been listed. Read below to know the helpline number for COVID-19 relief in your state.

covid-19 emergency toll free number

The outbreak of coronavirus in India has evidently put a strain on the lives of many people. During these testing times, the government has launched an emergency number for COVID-19 related assistance. The emergency number for COVID-19 is toll-free thus people can easily access the service and let their grievances known. Below is the emergency number for COVID-19 helpline listed state wise. 

Emergency number for COVID-19 - state-wise breakdown

Central helpline number - Toll-Free: +91-11-23978046

All India toll-free number - 1075

  • Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978
  • Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743
  • Assam -  6913347770
  • Bihar - 104
  • Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091

  • Goa - 104
  • Gujarat - 104
  • Haryana - 8558893911
  • Himachal Pradesh -104
  • Jharkhand - 104

  • Karnataka - 104
  • Kerala -  0471-2552056
  • Madhya Pradesh -  0755-2527177
  • Maharashtra - 020-26127394
  • Manipur -  3852411668

  • Meghalaya - 108
  • Mizoram - 102
  • Nagaland - 7005539653
  • Odisha - 9439994859
  • Punjab - 104

  •  Rajasthan - 0141-2225624
  •  Sikkim - 104
  • Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500
  • Tripura - 0381-2315879
  • Uttarakhand - 104

  •  Uttar Pradesh -18001805145
  • West Bengal - 3323412600
  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102
  •  Chandigarh - 9779558282
  •  Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 104
  • Delhi - 011-22307154
  • Jammu - 01912520982
  • Kashmir - 01942440283
  • Ladakh - 01982256462
  • Lakshadweep - 104
  • Puducherry - 104

Why is the emergency number for COVID-19 launched?

The emergency number for COVID-19 has been launched state-wise by the government in order to solve the queries related to the infection which people might have. Besides having individual numbers for a helpline for COVID-19 relief, a helpline Email-ID has also been issued by the government. These extensive steps have been taken to flatten the curve of the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The official COVID-19 relief helpline Email-id has been listed below - 

  • E-mail - ncov2019@gmail.com

 

 

First Published:
