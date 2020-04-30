COVID-19 Emergency Toll Free Number State-wise Breakdown, Read Details

The outbreak of coronavirus in India has evidently put a strain on the lives of many people. During these testing times, the government has launched an emergency number for COVID-19 related assistance. The emergency number for COVID-19 is toll-free thus people can easily access the service and let their grievances known. Below is the emergency number for COVID-19 helpline listed state wise.

Emergency number for COVID-19 - state-wise breakdown

Central helpline number - Toll-Free: +91-11-23978046

All India toll-free number - 1075

Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978

Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743

Assam - 6913347770

Bihar - 104

Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091

Goa - 104

Gujarat - 104

Haryana - 8558893911

Himachal Pradesh -104

Jharkhand - 104

Karnataka - 104

Kerala - 0471-2552056

Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177

Maharashtra - 020-26127394

Manipur - 3852411668

Meghalaya - 108

Mizoram - 102

Nagaland - 7005539653

Odisha - 9439994859

Punjab - 104

Rajasthan - 0141-2225624

Sikkim - 104

Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500

Tripura - 0381-2315879

Uttarakhand - 104

Uttar Pradesh -18001805145

West Bengal - 3323412600

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102

Chandigarh - 9779558282

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 104

Delhi - 011-22307154

Jammu - 01912520982

Kashmir - 01942440283

Ladakh - 01982256462

Lakshadweep - 104

Puducherry - 104

Why is the emergency number for COVID-19 launched?

The emergency number for COVID-19 has been launched state-wise by the government in order to solve the queries related to the infection which people might have. Besides having individual numbers for a helpline for COVID-19 relief, a helpline Email-ID has also been issued by the government. These extensive steps have been taken to flatten the curve of the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The official COVID-19 relief helpline Email-id has been listed below -