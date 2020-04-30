COVID-19 Emergency Toll Free Number State-wise Breakdown, Read Details

Quick links:
The outbreak of coronavirus in India has evidently put a strain on the lives of many people. During these testing times, the government has launched an emergency number for COVID-19 related assistance. The emergency number for COVID-19 is toll-free thus people can easily access the service and let their grievances known. Below is the emergency number for COVID-19 helpline listed state wise.
The emergency number for COVID-19 has been launched state-wise by the government in order to solve the queries related to the infection which people might have. Besides having individual numbers for a helpline for COVID-19 relief, a helpline Email-ID has also been issued by the government. These extensive steps have been taken to flatten the curve of the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The official COVID-19 relief helpline Email-id has been listed below -
#coronavirus चा संशय असलेल्या नागरिकांना आता घरबसल्या आपली ही शंका दूर करता येणार. त्यासाठी राज्य शासनाच्या सहकार्याने ०९५१३६१५५५० या क्रमांकाची कोविड-मदत ही टेलिमेडिसीन हेल्पलाईन सुरू. pic.twitter.com/zfpPxS8OVu— Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 17, 2020