'COVID Vaccine Near Me': How To Search Spots Through Google Maps & Pre-register On Co-Win?

In a bid to accelerate vaccine rollout across the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has come up with a new and significant initiative. Under the initiative, people will be able to find the closest vaccination centres by searching "COVID vaccine near me" on Google Maps. The MoHFW has implemented the improved steps to ensure people get inoculated as soon as possible.

The announcement was made by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter.

The @MoHFW_INDIA has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine:



🔎 Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google



✅ Check availability of slots & more



💉 Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot



— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 1, 2021

Further details about the registration have been made available on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website.

How to search the spots through Google Maps

Step 1: Download Google Maps on your phone from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Turn on the phone's location from the control panel by scrolling it down.

Step 3: Search for "Covid vaccine centres near me." The app will show the related results.

The app will also display if the showed centres have walk-in-facility or not. This is mostly eligible for those who cannot get themselves pre-registered. The results will show vaccination centres from Government as well as Private Health Facilities called the Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs). In case, the app shows favourable results, the eligible individuals can visit the CVC or the government facility with one of their government-sanctioned ID cards i.e. Aadhar card/driving license/PAN card/voter ID/passport/pension document passbook issued by bank or post office/Health Insurance smart card and others to get their vaccinations. As per MoHFW, citizens can get themselves registered and vaccinated on the spot.

Pre-registration through Co-Win Portal

Those who want to be pre-registered, they can do that through the Co-Win portal. Check out the steps below:

Step 1: Search for Co-Win Portal and click on "Co-Win Application." (http://www.cowin.gov.in/)

Step 2: Add a mobile number to get the OTP for first-time registrations. (https://selfregistration.sandbox.cowin.gov.in/)

Step 3: Once the mobile number is verified, a fresh page opens where basic information needs to be filled along with authentic photo identification.

Step 4: Click on the "Register" button.

Step 5: After the registration process, the system will display the account holder's details. Click on "Action" to book an appointment for the Covid vaccine on the "Book Your Appointment for Vaccination Page."

Once an eligible individual is vaccinated, they can also receive their certificate from the Co-Win app in either case.

