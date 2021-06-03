CRV Coin Price Prediction: How High Will The Price Of CRV Go In The Coming Years?

Over the past few months, the crypto market has grown immensely. The March-April period was especially bullish for the crypto markets as most new coins reached all-time high prices. However, there was a major crash on May 19, which wiped out almost half the net worth of all major coins. Since then, many coins have recovered to an extent. Some coins have even shown increased gains. One such coin is the CRV Coin. Over the past couple of days, the CRV Coin price has gone from $1.6 to $2.6 Read on to know more about CRV Coin and CRV Coin price prediction.

Crypto price predictions can be difficult as the markets are quite volatile. Fortunately, many crypto experts have given their price predictions for CRV coins. At the time of writing, the price of CRV Coin stands at $2.6. Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of CRV Coin could go up to $3.16 in 2021 and up to $7.79 in 2025. Wallet Investor predicts that the price of CRV could go up to $6.27 in a year. GOV Capital predicts that the price of CRV coin could go up to $4.7 in a year. However, price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. Know more about CRV coin on their official website.

$1.57B daily trading volume for stablecoins just on Ethereum. Volatility is good! — Curve Finance (@CurveFinance) May 24, 2021

CRV Token or Curve crypto is a decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem that was launched back in January 2020 over the ERC network. In just one year, Curve has become a major player in the DeFi crypto space. As per the Blockgeeks website, CRV is an Ethereum token that powers Curve.fi, a decentralised exchange where and an automated market maker protocol. This DeFi exchange serves two main functions - as a platform to swap similar ERC-20 tokens, specifically stable coins such as USDC, DAI, and Ethereum based Bitcoin tokens such as wBTC and renBTC.

The other main function of the CRV Coin is to provide liquidity through locking stable coins for a period of time. Investors who lock up stable coins on CRV for a period of time earn protocol fees and governance votes as a reward. As per Blockgeeks, the Curve platform has become one of the best DeFi platforms to earn stable returns on locked coins and trade altcoins. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies and the crypto market.

