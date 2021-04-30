CVC Coin Prediction In INR? How High Can The Civic Coin Go In 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most talked-about topics over the past couple of years. Ever since Bitcoin hit the rate of 61,000 dollars in March 2020, the industry of cryptocurrency has blown up. More recently, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $63,000 in April 2021. The crypto markets have become a regular place on investment similar to stock markets and a lot of investors are making serious money on this platform.

Over the past couple of weeks, the crypto markets have seen a major downfall, after many cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, XRP and Doge reached an all-time high. However, the crypto markets have bounced back over the last couple of days with prices of many popular coins reaching close to their all-time high prices. Cryptocurrency in India has also blown up as millions of people have started investing using apps like WazirX and Coinswitch. In this article, we will be taking a look at a new cryptocurrency called CVC Coin which has become quite popular in India recently. Read on to know more about CVC Coin and CVC Coin Price Prediction in INR.

What is CVC Coin (Civic Network)?

The CVC Coin is based on the Civic platform. In order to understand CVC Coin, you'll need to first understand what the Civic platform is. Basically, Civil is an identity verification platform based on blockchain. Civic aims to bridge the gap between people who are looking for identity verification such as banks/corporations and protect the privacy of the people. Essentially, once your identity has been verified on the Civic platform, you can use Civic to log in to your bank/company without needing to provide your personal data, as Civic will guarantee your identification.

This works in favour of the consumers as a lot of organisations and companies require user personal data and documentation for verification. Having your personal data in the hands of many companies makes you vulnerable to cyber and identity theft attacks. Using Civic has the potential to bypass all of those risks. Now, CVC Coin is the cryptocurrency that is used to make payments and enable transactions on the Civil platform. The CVC Coin and Civic platform has been built on the Ethereum network.

CVC Coin Prediction in INR

At the time of writing this article, the price of CVC Coin stands at Rs 39. There are many factors that influence the price of these coins, such as the crypto market volatility, volume of trading and supply and demand. However, it can be safe to assume the price of this coin will go up by 10-15 per cent in the next few months if the crypto market continues to how at the current pace. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more crypto updates.

Image Source: Civic Website