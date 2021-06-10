Daily Crypto News June 10: Crypto Markets Recover As Bitcoin Rises More Than 10 Per Cent

Over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market has been in a state of stagnation. Ever since the May 19 crypto crash, the crypto markets haven't fully recovered. Repeated negative news about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies such as Tesla removing Bitcoin as a payment option and China's reinforced crypto bans made the market more established. Over the past week, former US President Donald Trump appeared on TV and said he believes Bitcoin is a scam. Later, reports came out that the FBI had hacked a crypto wallet, in the Colonial Pipelines ransom case. All these factors combined, pushed the price of Bitcoin down to around $31,000. However, Bitcoin recovered significantly in a single day to reach a high price of $37,528. Read on for daily crypto news about which coins performed over the last 24 hours.



Crypto Market Update: June 10

Yesterday, the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele announced that the Bitcoin Bill had been passed through Congress and that Bitcoin is a legal tender in the country of El Salvador. This was major positive news for the crypto markets and overnight most cryptocurrencies shot up by more than 10-12 %. Over the past 24 hours, as the news about El Salvador accepting Bitcoin as legal tender broke out, the price of Bitcoin skyrocketed.

In a matter of a few hours, the price of Bitcoin which stood around $31,000 a couple of days ago, shot up to a high price of $37, 528, as per the WazirX Bitcoin price chart. Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market cap, went from a low of $2,450 to a high of $2,619, a huge jump for a single day. Dogecoin also recovered significantly, going from a low price of $0.32 to a high price of $0.35. The cryptocurrency XRP also recovered, going from $0.85 to a high price of $0.92. IOTX saw the highest rise in price, a whopping 17 percent jump from $1.76 to $2.19. Other coins that saw major growth include Dock, Polkadot, Coti, and ZCash. The pattern was similar across the board for all major Altcoins as they followed Bitcoin's rise in price. However, since then the prices have seen a small correction and are down from their 24-hour highs. Stay tuned for more daily crypto news.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH