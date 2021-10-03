DC To Give Free NFTs To People Who Register For Upcoming FanDome Event On Oct 16

DC, the popular comic book publisher will give away non-fungible tokens of its popular comic book covers to people who register for the upcoming FanDome event. Those who register for the event will get one randomly selected NFT from the American comic book publisher. DC is developing the NFTs in collaboration with Palm NFT Studio, which was chosen considering its sustainable and energy-efficient technology.

The FanDome event guidelines also state that those who share about getting the first NFT will also be eligible to receive a second one. That being said, the non-fungible tokens will be available in three levels ranging from common, to rare and legendary. These NFTs will feature comic book covers from DC's popular superhero comic books including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn and Green Lantern.

What is the DC FanDome event?

The DC FanDome is DC's free, virtual event for its fans around the globe. The event features live activities and webcasts for just one day. In the event, DC showcases its upcoming movies, shows, video games featuring the developers and creators behind the superhero characters. This year around, those who register for the event are also getting free NFTs, as mentioned earlier. The event will be conducted on October 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. PT or 10:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch DC FanDome?

The official landing webpage for the event also reveals that the event will be approximately four hours long. Those who wish to join the DC universe on the day can log on to dcfandome.com. Additionally, there are no registration charges for the event. The virtual event will be subtitled in 12 languages: Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and traditional Chinese.

Last year, the event was conducted virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event unveiled fresh trailers for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad and Robert Pattinson's The Batman. DC FanDome 2020 was successfully able to garner about 22 million views worldwide. Building upon that, fans are expecting a new trailer for the upcoming Batman movie and previews from the upcoming DC movies including The Flash, Black Adam and an Aquaman sequel.