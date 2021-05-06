Decentraland Price Prediction: How Much Will The Price Of MANA Grow In The Future?

Cryptocurrencies have made a huge public impact this year, and as the COVID-19 rages around the world, millions of people have started to invest in cryptocurrencies. For a long time, financial analysts and experts were doubtful of cryptocurrencies. However, over the past year or so, even the most popular celebrities like Snoop Dogg and billionaire Elon Musk have started to endorse various cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin was the first major cryptocurrency that made the general public aware of the potential of cryptocurrencies. Then came Ethereum which became a platform for other cryptocurrencies to be built. Since then thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged, but only a handful have become very popular. Over the past few months, a new cryptocurrency called Decentraland has been getting a lot of attention and price has jumped up significantly over the past year. Read on to know more about Decentraland and Decentraland price prediction.

What is Decentraland Crypto (MANA)?

Decentraland is a virtual reality platform based on blockchain technology. Decentraland is a virtual world like the virtual worlds depicted in the movie 'Tron', or 'Ready Player One', but in the real world. Decentraland users can use the virtual currency of the world (MANA) to make transactions in the virtual world. Users can buy virtual LAND, in the form of NFT tokens that can be used to verify ownership inside the Decentraland virtual world.

All transactions in Decentraland require the use of MANA crypto, which also powers the Decentraland virtual network. Take a look at the video down below, for a better understanding of what Decentraland is. Over the past few months, as the concept of NFTs has become popular, the popularity of Decentraland and its cryptocurrency MANA has blown up. People can buy MANA to interact with this virtual world, which is available on most major crypto exchanges.

Decentraland Price Prediction

At the time of writing this article, the Decentraland price in INR stands at Rs. 109, as per the WazirX MANA charts. Many investors believe Decentraland has a significant chance to rise even more. Crypto experts have a bullish opinion of MANA crypto, believing that the coin has more potential for growth in the future. As per the DigitalCoinPrice website, the price of Decentraland can go up to $3.5 after 2 years, or about Rs. 258. However, crypto markets are highly volatile and people should do their own research before investing in any coins. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies and crypto trading.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK