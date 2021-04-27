DENT Coin Price Prediction In INR: Is DENT Coin Going To Blow Up In 2021?

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most talked-about topics over the past year or so. Ever since Bitcoin hit the rate of 61,000 dollars in March 2020, the industry of cryptocurrency has blown up. The crypto markets have become a regular place on investment similar to stock markets and a lot of investors are making serious money on this platform.

Over the past couple of weeks, the crypto markets have seen a major downfall, after many cryptocurrenices including Ethereum, XRP and Doge reached an all-time high. Over the last few days, the crypto markets have bounced back with prices of many popular coins reaching close to their all-time high prices. In this article, we will be taking a look at a new cryptocurrency called Dent Coin, which has become quite popular recently. Read on to know more about Dent Coin and Dent Coin Price Prediction in INR.

What is DENT Coin?

Dent Coin is a coin created by the company 'Dent' which plans to revolutionise the mobile data network across the world. According to the Dent website, DENT plans to become the global exchange for mobile data in the world. In their plan, the world’s mobile data can be sold, bought or donated, just like other commodities like crypto/stocks are traded today. DENT wants to reduce the world's dependence on service providers and create a decentralised space where mobile data can be freely traded as a commodity. Dent Coin or Dent Tokens will be used to make payments on the Dent network.

As per their website, Dent plans to make data pricing transparent, and through automated bidding increases the efficiency of purchase, just like spot markets and mobile advertising today. Dent wants to stop the monopoly of the service providers and create a worldwide network that people can use to send each other data, trade mobile data like people trade cryptocurrencies today. This sounds like a revolutionary concept, but can very much be made possible with blockchain technology.

DENT Coin Price Prediction in INR

Over the past couple of days, the crypto market has seen a major boom. While the crypto market had crashed in the past couple of weeks due to a variety of factors, the market is bouncing back again. As per CoinMarketCap, over the past 24 hours, the price of DENT Coin has gone up by almost 50 per cent. DENT Coin is a promising cryptocurrency that has a lot of potentials. Moreover, prices of coins often jump up when there is a lot of attention given to them, as we saw happening with Dogecoin recently. Many crypto experts speculate that Dent could be the next currency to explode in 2021. However, it's advisable to take these claims with a grain of salt.

At the time of writing this article, the price of DENT Coin stands at $01224 which is about 0.91 INR. With the bullish state of the market, and the attention DENT coin is getting, it can be safe to say the coin can be expected to rise up price anywhere from 10-15 per cent in the coming few days. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile.

Image Source: Dent Website