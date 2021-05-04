DigiByte Price Prediction In INR: Is DigiByte A Good Crypto Investment In 2021?

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, many new coins are getting a lot of recognition. Many newcomers into the crypto markets are looking for the best crypto to invest in 2021. Low priced coins like WINX, Siacoin, BitTorrent Coin and many others have been seen an increase in their prices over the past year. In this article, we will take a look at DigiByte crypto, which has been trending in the crypto community for a while. Read on to know more about DigiByte and DigiByte Price Prediction in INR.

What is DigiByte?

As per their website, DigiByte is a blockchain software that was built to compete with major cryptocurrencies such as XRP and Litecoin. DigiByte aims to achieve this by prioritising cybersecurity and scalability. The DigiByte platform has a lot of other features as well. Software developers and DigiByte users can add their own assets and launch decentralised applications. In simple terms, users can create their own crypto coins on the DigiByte platforms and also create DApps as well. DigiByte has also set a hard limit on the number of coins with a maximum possible supply of 21 billion DGB coins. Once 21 billion DGB coins have been mined, no more coins can ever be mined, which gives an advantage to DigiByte as chances are the price will keep rising due to limited supply, if demand rises. The DigiByte currency DBG is used to make payments and fuel smart contracts on its network.

DigiByte also allows users to receive and send DGB coins worldwide in irreversible and permissionless transactions. Along with the ability to build DApps, users can also build smart contracts on the DGB network. The DigiByte blockchain has 3 layers - the Application Layer, the Consensus Layer and the Network Layer. DigiByt employs a variation of Bitcoin's Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to create new coins. However, mining DGB coins is significantly easier than mining BTC and can be done through regular computers. All these advantages make DGB a good investment for crypto enthusiasts.

DigiByte Price Prediction

At the time of writing, DigiByte price in INR stands at Rs. 11.64, as per the DigiByte price chart on WazirX. DigiByte Crypto has seen a jump in prices over the past couple of months and continues to grow rapidly. However, crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers should take Price Predictions with a grain of salt. This is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: DigiByte Website