Digital Conference On Rebooting India's Economy To Be Held On National Technology Day

On the occasion of National Technology Day, the Union Ministry of Science & Technology in partnership with Niti Aayog and other top scientists are organising a high-level digital conference on 'Rebooting the Economy through Science, Technology and Research Translations' (RESTART). RESTART will be organised by the Technology Development Board, a statutory body of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Union Minister for Science & Technology, Health and Family Welfare and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan would be the Chief Guest for the occasion and will deliver the National Technology Day address.

The programme will also include special addresses by Member, Science, NITI Aayog Dr V K Saraswat, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan, Chief Scientist, WHO, Dr Saumya Swaminathan, DST, Secretary Prof Ashutosh Sharma, and few others.

Read: PM Modi Recalls 1998 Pokhran Tests On The Occasion Of National Technology Day

"In the COVID-19 crisis, technology has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic. As the world adjusts to its new normal, business leaders world over are rethinking and devising new strategies to harness technologies that would help drive resilience and make them emerge from the crisis stronger," the TDB said in a release.

"Keeping in mind the need of the hour to formulate a comprehensive action plan to reboot the economy, TDB is celebrating National Technology Day, focusing on technological solutions towards that end. These technologies would include, medical technologies, advanced technologies and manufacturing that would prepare India for the post-COVID-19 time," it added.

The conference will have technical sessions on 'Medicines & Medical Technologies'; 'Advanced Materials - New Technology Horizons'; 'Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Sustainable Future and Global Innovation' & Technology Alliance for Global Economic Leadership. The day has a historical perspective as it was on May 11, 1998, that India achieved a major technological breakthrough by successfully carrying out nuclear tests at Pokhran.

Read: PM Modi To Hold Video Conference With All CMs On Monday To Discuss Lockdown Exit Strategy

Read: Minor Christian Girl Abducted In Pakistan In March; Human Rights Min Now Takes Cognisance

(With ANI Inputs)