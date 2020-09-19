Digital Transformation Conference 2020: Agenda, Schedule, And How To Attend/Register

Washington, D.C. Digital Transformation Conference 2020 is all set for next month i.e. October 2020. The event will bring forward an opportunity to know about how the US government is working for digital innovations from various federal government employees. After the announcement, many citizens started registering themselves for the event. However, many are still wondering about the Digital Transformation Conference schedule, agenda and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Digital Transformation Conference schedule

The conference that brings digital generation closer to the Government's initiatives and understanding is going to take place on October 28 & 29, 2020. Mark the day on your calendar, it is a Thursday and the 2020 Digital Transformation Conference schedule will start from 08:30 AM EDT to 6:00 PM EDT. The event will host several speakers talking about changing times and consumer needs.

Digital Transformation Conference agenda

Digital Transformation Conference 2020 will contextualise the key technology trends and industry disruption while exploring the underlying process of organisational change. The conference is geared towards senior technologists and digital leaders, providing an insightful peer-led environment and a valuable forum for knowledge exchange, discussion and high-level networking.

What is the theme of Digital Transformation Conference 2020?

The Digital Transformation Conference 2020 will focus on several themes and topics. However, there are certain core themes and key topics decided for the event. Below is a complete list of all core themes and topics that will be covered in Washington, D.C. Digital Transformation Conference.

Core themes

Landscape: Key Trends, Technology Evolution, Consumer Expectation

Process: Strategy, Structure, Lean, Agile, DevOps

Engagement: Marketing, CRM, Social Media, Content, Authenticity

Design: Customer Centricity, UX, UI, Functionality

Disruptive tech: Analytics, AI, ML, Voice, Blockchain

People: Culture, Collaboration, Leadership, Empowerment, Values

Key Topics

Responding to a crisis: What does Digital Transformation in business look like moving forward?

New ways of working: The adoption of technology in the workplace, identifying the tools and solutions that work best

Digital culture shifts: Digital leadership in a new era and how workplace culture matters more than ever

Customer experience: Creating & maintaining world-class digital experiences

Digital strategy: Aligning new business goals with a new digital strategy better suited for post COVID-19

How to register for Digital Transformation Conference 2020?

It is quite essential to get yourself registered for the event or else you would not be able to be a part of this knowledgeable and insightful conference. The process of registering oneself for the Digital Transformation Conference is simple. To register yourself for the Washington, D.C. digital event, follow the steps given below.

Go to the digitaltransformationconf.com, the official site of the conference.

Enter your personal details such as full name, email address, Company name and job profile.

Once you are finished with filling the details, click on 'Register Now'

The 1st 1000 tickets are free, however, if you do not get a free ticket you can still make a payment after hitting 'Register Now'

As soon as you have paid for the ticket, you will be registered for the event and you are more than welcome to join the Digital Transformation Conference 2020.

