Digital Transformation Conference 2020: Agenda, Schedule, And How To Attend/Register

Washington, D.C. Digital Transformation Conference 2020 is all set for next month i.e. October 2020. The event will bring forward an opportunity to know about how the US government is working for digital innovations from various federal government employees. After the announcement, many citizens started registering themselves for the event. However, many are still wondering about the Digital Transformation Conference schedule, agenda and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The conference that brings digital generation closer to the Government's initiatives and understanding is going to take place on October 28 & 29, 2020. Mark the day on your calendar, it is a Thursday and the 2020 Digital Transformation Conference schedule will start from 08:30 AM EDT to 6:00 PM EDT. The event will host several speakers talking about changing times and consumer needs.
Also Read | What is VPA in UPI payment? How to create and send money through VPA?
Digital Transformation Conference 2020 will contextualise the key technology trends and industry disruption while exploring the underlying process of organisational change. The conference is geared towards senior technologists and digital leaders, providing an insightful peer-led environment and a valuable forum for knowledge exchange, discussion and high-level networking.
The Digital Transformation Conference 2020 will focus on several themes and topics. However, there are certain core themes and key topics decided for the event. Below is a complete list of all core themes and topics that will be covered in Washington, D.C. Digital Transformation Conference.
Also Read | Sony WH-1000XM4 price, specs, release date & more; Know details here
Also Read | What is NFC in mobile? How to check if your smartphone has NFC? Know details
It is quite essential to get yourself registered for the event or else you would not be able to be a part of this knowledgeable and insightful conference. The process of registering oneself for the Digital Transformation Conference is simple. To register yourself for the Washington, D.C. digital event, follow the steps given below.
Also Read | What does the Green dot mean in iOS 14? Know details about Green & Orange Dot here