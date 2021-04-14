Do We Need To Register For Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine? Find All The Details

Are you wondering whether you need to register for the second dose of the COVID Vaccine? If so, what are the steps involved? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then you are in the right place! In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the question of do we need to register for a second dose of COVID Vaccine, what are the steps involved in registering for the Second Dose of COVID Vaccine and more.

Do we need to register for second dose of COVID Vaccine?

If you are wondering is it necessary to register for the second dose of COVID Vaccine, then you should know that you must register yourself and get an appointment before taking the Vaccine. During the month of March, COVID started spreading all over India. Since then, the Indian government has worked tirelessly to get a remedy for this deadly disease. In the latter stages of 2020, the First Dose of COVID Vaccine was released to be used for the public. All those who have taken the first dose of the vaccine need to take a second dose for it to be effective. Those who have taken Covishield can take their second dose between four to eight weeks after taking the first dose, and those who have taken Covaxin have to get their second dose between four to six weeks after the first. As we’ve mentioned earlier, you need to register for the Second Dose of COVID Vaccine and get an appointment before taking the medicine. In the next section, we will look at what are the steps to register for the Second Dose of COVID Vaccine.

What are the steps to register for the Second Dose of COVID Vaccine?

The first thing you need to take is to navigate to the official website - cowin.gov.in and enter a mobile number when asked.

After you have entered the mobile number, a one-time password will be sent to the same.

Enter the OTP that you have received to validate.

The name on the ID of whichever document you choose to use as an ID that you will show at the time of vaccination.

The ID number of the document.

Enter your age.

Enter your gender.

Mention if you have any pre-existing illness anything you’ve had recently.

After you are done entering all this information, you will be asked to register.

Now once the registration process is completed, you will receive a message informing you about the same.

You will also have the option to register up to three more persons and you will have to repeat the same steps of entering the photo ID proof, ID proof number, name, age, and gender details.

Image source: Pexels