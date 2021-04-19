Dogecoin Vs Bitcoin: How Many Bitcoin & Dogecoin Are There In The World?

The world is slowly adopting the new virtual currency market which is indeed growing at an unimaginable pace. However, as the crypto market keeps getting the boost it requires, many trading cryptocurrencies have emerged in the virtual money market offering some mind-blowing gains. While many people have started investing in virtual money, some are wondering about Dogecoin vs Bitcoin and which one is better. If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know about it.

Dogecoin vs Bitcoin

How many Bitcoin are there in the world?

There are two types of virtual money, one has a limited number of tokens and the others have no limit. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have a set number of tokens that can be mined. As per Newsweek, there can only ever be a maximum of 21 million Bitcoins (estimated to be reached by 2040), and once the limit approaches, it becomes increasingly harder for investors to mine more tokens. Nevertheless, launched in early 2009, Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to successfully record transactions on a secure, decentralized blockchain-based network.

Bitcoin price

As of writing this article, Bitcoin price is around $ 56,242.36, according to the data shared by Coindesk. In May 2020, there were over 18 million Bitcoin worth over $64 trillion circulating the market.

How many Dogecoins are there in the world?

Created in 2013, the token came into existence as a joke centred around a meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog, the coin then virtually stagnated before the recent popularity, according to Express.co.uk. Dogecoin, in comparison to Bitcoin, is somewhat different. The cryptocurrency has no limit to how many DOGE tokens can be mined, as per Coindesk. However, both, Bitcoin and Dogecoin, are based on blockchain technology, an ingenious peer-to-peer record-keeping system designed to be highly transparent and secure, and widely distributed.

Dogecoin price

According to the Coin Market Cap data, Dogecoin Price is around $0.3534, as of writing this article. In February 2020, the token was exchanging hands for $ 0.054661, as per the data shared by Coindesk data in the year.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock