Dolce & Gabbana Wants To Crown Tesla CEO Elon Musk As 'King Of Crypto'

Italian fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana wants to 'crown' American billionaire Elon Musk as the 'King of Crypto'. The fashion brand took to its official Twitter handle and stated that they would crown the billionaire only if he can offer more than Rs 3.8 crore for the Doge Crown, which is the most expensive piece in the brand's first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"Legend has it that the special collector that owns The Doge Crown will thereafter be the anointed King of Crypto..." https://t.co/IAj3ULLJcm — Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) September 26, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Dolce & Gabbana replied to UNXD NFT's link and wrote, "Legend has it that the special collector that owns the Doge Crown will thereafter be the anointed King of Crypto..."

The Doge Crown is not connected with the Tesla CEO's pet currency, Dogecoin. The crown is being sold on a network based on Polygon named UNXD, and the bids are in Ether. However, it is not based on the meme currency. The design of the Doge Crown was inspired by the Doge Palace, which is located in northern Venice, Italy.

According to Business Insider, the highest bid currently stands at 165 Ether (ETH), which is over Rs 3.8 crore, by a user named Ethmad. This also means that if Elon Musk wishes to jump into the ring, he will have to beat the bid. The Doge Crown's contemporary, the Lion Crown, has a bid of 125 ETH, which is Rs 90 lakh less than the former.

Several other items include the Glass Suit, Dress from a Dream, the Impossible Tiara, and the Impossible Jackets. All the items including the Doge Crown were designed by the OGs designers - Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The Doge Crown has seven blue sapphires and 142 diamonds. In addition to the crown, the buyer will also receive a 4K rendered animation and stills of the item. There are still more than three days left for the interested parties to launch their bids.

Meanwhile, the influence of the SpaceX founder's tweets and statements has been questioned for harming cryptocurrencies, especially after he resigned his decision to accept Bitcoin as payment for Tesla cars.

