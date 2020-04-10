DRDO Develops 'Aerosol Containment Box'- PPE For COVID Health Workers: Here's What It Does

In a bid to provide a major relief to the frontline medical workers fighting Coronavirus, DRDO has successfully demonstrated a new product against COVID-19 called ‘Enclosure for Intubation Procedure - Aerosol Containment Box’.

DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh have designed the product using Acrylic and Perspex materials respectively. It consists of a transparent cube which covers the patient’s head up to the chest and acts as a safety barrier against transmitting droplets from patients while giving treatment. The two circular ports allow the health worker’s hands to pass and perform the airway procedures.

Two sizes of Aerosol Containment Boxes are designed

The acrylic/perspex material used here is 50% lighter thermoplastic compared to glass making it easy to handle. According to the official press release, the Enclosure for Aerosol Containment is useful while taking samples from a suspected patient, during intubation, observation or during treatment to completely avoid droplets and aerosols emanating from them due to cough and sneeze. Two sizes of Aerosol Containment Boxes are designed and developed by DRDO for use by adult patients and child patients.

The use of the enclosure could safeguard against the spread of viral contamination of COVID-19 to reach on the gown, gloves, face mask, eye shield, shoes and also on the floor of the hospitals effectively safeguarding our health care workers.

RCI, Hyderabad has manufactured prototype units at local industry partners at Hyderabad and a demonstration is carried out by a team of doctors at ESI Medical College, Hyderabad and the design is validated and accepted. The design of TBRL has been tested and qualified at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

READ | WHO launches Hindi WhatsApp Covid chatbot: Here's how to use it with just one click

READ | Delhi Minorities Commission asks Health Dept to drop 'Markaz' column from COVID-19 charts

The production of required quantities of ‘Enclosure for Intubation Procedure - Aerosol Containment Box’ is being done at Industries in Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 547 new COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199.

READ | Lockdown extended, Odisha govt airlifts Covid test kits & more from Mumbai; shows resolve

READ | Barack Obama enters fray; highlights 'the biggest mistake leaders can make' amid Covid