E-RUPI: Read About Perks Of Digital Voucher's For Consumers, Sponsors & Service Providers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, e-RUPI, on August 2 via video conferencing.

After its launch, PM Modi had said that e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment and its voucher is going to play a huge role in making Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) more effective in digital transactions in the country which will give a new dimension to digital governance.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees the digital payments ecosystem in India launched e-RUPI, a voucher-based payments system with the aim of promoting cashless transactions. The NPCI collaborated with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, and National Health Authority to develop this cashless instrument.

Read on to know more about e-RUPI.

What is e-RUPI and how does it work?

According to a press release by the Ministry of Finance, e-RUPI is a pre-paid voucher that one can redeem at any centre that accepts it. For example, if the Government wants to cover a particular treatment of an employee in a specified hospital, it can issue an e-RUPI voucher for the determined amount through a partner bank. The employee will receive an SMS or a QR Code on his or her feature phone/smartphone. S/he can go to the specified hospital, avail of the services and pay through the e-RUPI voucher received on their phone.

Advantages of e-RUPI to consumers and sponsors

The digital payment method is beneficial for both, consumers and sponsors. For consumers, a major distinguishing feature of e-RUPI is that it neither requires the beneficiary to have a bank account nor do beneficiaries have to share their personal details. In addition, it can be operated on basic mobile phones or in places that lack an internet connection. On the other hand, for sponsors, it plays a major role in strengthening the Direct-Benefit Transfer by making the transactions more transparent. There is no need for physical issuance of vouchers, hence, it also helps in cost savings.

Which banks issue e-RUPI and where it can be used?

e-RUPI can be used with 11 partnered banks under NPCI, namely, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Union Bank of India. Apart from banks, there are several apps where e-RUPI can be used. They include Bharat Pe, BHIM Baroda Merchant Pay, Pine Labs, PNB Merchant Pay and YoNo SBI Merchant Pay. Presently, e-RUPI can be used at over 1,600 hospitals that have tied up with NPCI.

(With inputs from PIB, IMAGE: PTI/ANI)