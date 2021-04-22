Earth Day 2021: Google Encourages To Plant Seed For Brighter Future With 'green' Doodle

To mark Earth Day, Google on Thursday shared a lush green Doodle encouraging the Blue Planet’s inhabitants to plant a seed for preserving the ecosystem and for a brighter future. “This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle highlights how everyone can plant the seed to a brighter future—one sapling at a time,” the search engine wrote. It said, that the Earth continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. Moreover, the environment works hard to sustain human life. “This calls for us to return the favour.” The vibrant and catchy doodle has a young woman planting a seed, that turns to sample and eventually blooms into a tree, providing shade, fruits, and happiness to the family, all the while releasing oxygen into the environment, essential to support life forms.

The animated doodle featured a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, which the firm said, was one of the many ways one can do their part to keep the Earth healthy for future generations. “This Earth Day—and every day—we encourage everyone to find one small act they can do to restore our Earth. It’s bound to take root and blossom into something beautiful,” said Google. On the 51st Anniversary of Earth Day, Google appealed to the inhabitants to strive for an equitable and sustainable environment, as it advocated for a change and encouraged volunteering to make the planet greener. In fact, this Earth Day, 2021, the environmentalists and climate activists have been pushing for climate literacy and opting for greener solutions to help tackle climate change.

Earth Day is special every year, but this year in particular I’ve grown to appreciate the grounding influence of trees. A big part of each day for me is looking out my window and admiring the variety of species – bronze loquat, bougainvillea, jacaranda, sweet michelia, wisteria, and more— that make up the urban forest of the street I live on.As each year passes, I’ve looked forward to seeing them bloom, leaf out, and grow a little bit taller, said Google doodle illustrator Sophie Diao. She continued, on the flip side, every year we experience catastrophic climate events that remind us what happens when we neglect to care for the planet. Earth Day is a chance for all of us to take a step back from our day-to-day lives and look at the bigger picture, to take a deep breath, and remember that we’re a part of nature.

[Credit: earthday.org]

Climate literacy 'is the key'

As the world celebrates Earth Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President of earthday.org Kathleen Rogers also explains how climate literacy is the key to building a greener workforce and consumer movement that will solve climate change. The day is celebrated each year to observe the beginning of the environmental movement in 1970, which mobilized nearly 200 million people for adopting practices that encourage environmental protection. Each year, as many as 192 countries and close to 1 billion people participate in earth day. Last year, similarly, Google had launched a 'bee special' doodle that emphasized the importance of bees in the process of flower pollination. The interactive and colourful Doodle has been made in collaboration with The Honeybee Conservancy based in New York.

[The Canopy Project reforestation project in Madagascar to restore grennery. Credit: earthday.org]