El Salvador President Pushes For Bitcoin As Legal Tender: What Are The Implications?

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has announced through his Twitter account that he plans to make Bitcoin, the original and premier cryptocurrency, as a legal tender in their country. If the El Salvador President's proposal goes through, El Salvador will become the first country in the world to legally use Bitcoin as a digital legal tender. Read on to know more about President Bukele's decision to make Bitcoin a legal tender and what it will mean for the crypto community in general.

El Salvador Bitcoin Legal Tender

As per a report by BBC, President Bukele is set to push the Bitcoin legal tender legislation to congress in the coming week. The BBC also reported that 70 per cent of El Salvador's population does not have access to a bank account or banking system. There are a couple of reasons President Bukele is pushing to make Bitcoin a legal tender in the country. Firstly, more than 2 million El Salvador residents live outside their country for work and send more than $4 billion dollars back home to their families in the form of remittance.

#Bitcoin has a market cap of $680 billion dollars.



If 1% of it is invested in El Salvador, that would increase our GDP by 25%.



On the other side, #Bitcoin will have 10 million potential new users and the fastest growing way to transfer 6 billion dollars a year in remittances. — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 6, 2021

The fees of sending money abroad are often quite expensive and people sending money to their families back home from abroad lose a lot of their money just because the fees of sending money is unsustainable, not to mention, it can take days or weeks for the money to actually arrive in their families bank accounts. On the other hand, the transfer fees using Bitcoin is quite low and near-instant when the Bitcoin network isn't congested. Even when the fees become high due to congestion, it's still quite low compared to using money wiring services internationally. Moreover, using other cryptocurrencies like Matic or Stellar Lumens for transferring funds is incredibly cheap.

Besides, a big chunk of those 6 billion dollars is lost to intermediaries.



By using #Bitcoin, the amount received by more than a million low income families will increase in the equivalent of billions of dollars every year.



This will improve lives and the future of millions. — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 6, 2021

Furthermore, 70% of El Salvador’s population doesn’t have a bank account and work in the informal economy.



Financial inclusion is not only a moral imperative, but also a way to grow the country’s economy, providing access to credit, savings, investment and secure transactions. — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 6, 2021

What is a Legal Tender?

Essentially, any government-supported or backed currency is a legal tender. Every country has its own form of legal tenders, such as the Rupee in India, Pound in the UK, Dollar in the US. Legal tender can be used to make payments and purchase goods, as well as a legal store of currency.

Bitcoin as Legal Tender: What does it mean for the crypto world?

President Bukele's decision to enforce Bitcoin as a legal tender could have huge long-term implications. As he himself mentioned in a set of Tweets, over 70 per cent of El Salvador's population do not have access to banking. Using Bitcoin could replace the same service that banks provide, a fast, cheap, and reliable way to make and receive payments, without the hassle and the fees of using banking services. This could potentially encourage other smaller countries with weaker economies to open up to crypto as an alternative to fiat currencies, paving the way for mainstream future adoption worldwide. Already, Venezuela and many African countries have started using cryptocurrencies as a long term store of value, as their currencies are deflating quickly. Stay tuned for more crypto news.

