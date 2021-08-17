Elon Musk Agrees Dogecoin Is The 'strongest' Cryptocurrency; Price Goes Up

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP/ PIXABAY
Elon Musk always had a strong influence on the cryptocurrency market. This was showcased after the price of several cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin changed because of Elon Musk’s public comment on it. Similarly, he again Tweeted about the popular meme currency, Dogecoin, which has increased the price of this currency by a good margin. Founder of The Boring Company recently Tweeted in favour of billionaire investor Mark Cuban’s claim that “dogecoin is the 'strongest' cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange.” This was released in a story covered by CNBC.
I’ve been saying this for a while— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2021
In response to Mark Cuban’s claim, Elon Musk tweeted, “’ I’ve been saying this for a while." According to some information gathered by CoinDesk, Dogecoin price shot up significantly between August 15 and August 16. Because of his influence on Dogecoin price, Musk has been referred to as the ‘dogefather’ of the cryptocurrency market. This is not the first time CEO of SpaceX has been in favour of the exchange of cryptocurrency. Musk had already spoken about this topic during an interview in May. He said that there is a good chance that crypto is the future currency of the world. But because of multiple cryptocurrencies available in the market, it is certainly difficult to pick the most beneficial currency.