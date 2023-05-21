Elon Musk And Twitter Facing Investigation Over San Francisco Headquarters? Read To Know

An investigation has been initiated into alleged building code violations at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Market Street, with attention now turning to Elon Musk and his company, X Corp., the parent company of the social media platform, CNBC reported. Online public records from the county's Department of Building Inspection confirm the probe, which follows a recent lawsuit filed in Delaware court by six former Twitter employees. The legal action claims that Musk's "transition team" knowingly directed employees to violate local and federal laws, including making unsafe modifications to the office space.

According to the lawsuit, under Musk's management, X Corp. allegedly instructed employees to convert rooms in the San Francisco headquarters into what were referred to as "hotel rooms." However, the company misrepresented these spaces as "temporary rest areas" during inspections, making only superficial furniture additions and denying any substantial structural changes.

Twitter's transistion team wanted emloyees to break law?

One of the employees mentioned in the complaint was reportedly asked to install locks on the doors of these unauthorised "hotel rooms" that did not comply with California codes. These codes require locks that automatically disengage when the building's fire suppression systems are activated. The lawsuit claims that the employee voiced concerns about the non-compliant locks, but Musk's transition team insisted on installing cheaper alternatives, claiming that compliant locks were too expensive. This decision violated life safety and egress codes, leading the employee to resign rather than participate in the unlawful actions.

In addition to the building code violations, the lawsuit accuses Musk-led Twitter of failing to fulfill obligations to the employees, including severance, back pay, and owed benefits. The complaint further alleges that the termination of certain senior employees was based on discriminatory practices related to age, gender, and sexual orientation. The investigation into the building code violations raises concerns about workplace safety, adherence to regulations, and the integrity of Musk's business ventures. As the tech mogul faces growing public and regulatory scrutiny, these allegations add another layer of attention to his activities.