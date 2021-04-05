Elon Musk Announces 10,000 Jobs At New Tesla Factory In Austin, College Degree Not Needed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to his Twitter to announce that Tesla manufacturing plant being built near Austin will hire more than 10,000 people through 2022. He also added that the applicants do not have to be college graduates to apply for the job openings. Read on to find out more details about the upcoming Tesla plant in Austin, Texas.

Elon Musk promises 10,000 jobs in Tesla factory

Over 10,000 people are needed for Giga Texas just through 2022!

- 5 mins from airport

-15 mins from downtown

- Right on Colorado river https://t.co/w454iXedxB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2021

Urgent need to build more housing in greater Austin area! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2021

Elon Musk took to his Twitter account to share that a massive Tesla plant is being built near Austin and added that his company is looking to hire more than 10,000 people through 2022. An important aspect of this Tweet was that students or potential employees don't need to have a college degree to work with Tesla. Students can apply for jobs in Tesla straight after high school. Tesla also has many student programs where they can continue their college studies while working at Tesla.

According to Financial Times, the upcoming Tesla Gigafactory at Austin is estimated to cost more than 1 billion dollars in construction. The factory is being built to produce the following Tesla vehicles: Cybertruck, Semi truck, Model 3 sedan, and Model Y mid-size SUV. This is the factory where Musk is looking to employ more than 10,000 employees in a couple of years, as per his Twitter.

In an earlier Tweet Musk had mentioned that construction on the factory is going smoothly and ahead of schedule. He also added a Tweet later that said urged people to move to Austin, Texas and the need for housing for his potential employees in the future. Tesla's new factory is at a beneficial geographical location for the employees, as it's 5 minutes from the Airport, 15 minutes from downtown and located right on the Colorado River.

Tesla jobs in Austin

As of now, Tesla's website has over 280 open positions across various categories such as manufacturing, IT, design, engineering, finance, supply chain management and many more, for the Austin Factory. In an earlier tweet, Musk had urged people to move to Texas for jobs at SpaceX as the company is hiring for positions like engineers, technicians, builders and essential support personnel. Stay tuned for more news on Tesla, SpaceX and Elon Musk.

Image Source: Shutterstock