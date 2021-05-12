Elon Musk Asks Twitterati If Tesla Should Accept Dogecoin, Here's The Verdict

Tech billionaire and cryptocurrency aficionado Elon Musk, on May 11, questioned his Twitter followers if they want his automobile firm Tesla to accept Dogecoin. The question which was posed in the form of an opinion poll came days after Musk called Dodge a ‘hustle’, sending its price reeling following weeks of surge. Dogecoin which started back in 2013 as a joke, has now grown to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency in the world after jumping more than 700 per cent in the previous month.

Musk has been a blatant advocate of cryptocurrency and often takes to social media to opinionate about them. His tweets have. Most times, led to dramatic fluctuations in their prices. In March, Musk said US customers could purchase Tesla vehicles with bitcoin, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency's use in commerce. More recently, the 49-year-old took another leap after he announced that SpaceX would accept Doge as payment for its lunar lander.

Do you want Tesla to accept Doge? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Musk’s post created a stir on the internet racking up over responses in just a few hours. The question fetched over 3,657,750 votes·while a total of 282 thousand people liked the post. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "I will do give away of 1K doge to 5 people if Tesla accepts Doge .... so that Tesla sale can also increase why should @elonmusk have all the fun :P." Meanwhile, another quipped, "Teslas aren’t real cars, so I guess it makes sense you’d accept something that isn’t real money."

DOGE is about to go ripping out of this galaxy. 🔥 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) May 11, 2021

well yeah when you put it like that — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 11, 2021

Deep down I wanna try Doge Coin, but I'm not sure how to start. scared of being scammed — Thandot the Queen 👑 (@Thandot12) May 11, 2021

Over 2 million ppl saying yes. Multiply that by let’s say 30k .... = 60 billion 😳 The ppl have spoken @elonmusk ... ♟♟ your move next ... 👀 — Tim Cook (@DreamBigBeBig20) May 11, 2021

SpaceX accepts DOGECOIN as payment for the lunar mission

In a statement given by SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero to Geometric Energy, the company is excited to launch DOGE-1 mission to the moon. Moreover, the mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth’s orbit. Apart from that, the mission will set the foundation for interplanetary commerce.

Earlier, Elon Musk tweeted, “SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year – Mission paid for in Doge – 1st crypto in space – 1st meme in space To the mooooonnn!!” The tweet stated that the SpaceX mission of launching the DOGE 1 to the moon will be a mission paid for in cryptocurrency DOGE. Moreover, Elon Musk claims DOGE will be the first cryptocurrency in space.

Image: Elon Musk/Instagram