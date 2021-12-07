Elon Musk Calls For Higher Child Birth Rate To Save Civilisation From 'crumbling'

Human civilisation might crumble soon if people do not produce more children, said Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk at the Wall Street Journal event on Tuesday, December 7. According to the billionaire, the world does not have enough people currently and a rapidly declining birth rate and unwillingness to produce children are the biggest risks to civilisation. "There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people", the tech mogul said as per CNBC.

Adding to his argument, Musk said that there are some people who are worried about a population burst and think that the numbers are growing beyond control, however, he stated that the situation is completely opposite. Issuing a serious warning, Musk said as per CNBC, "If people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble. Mark my words".

Musk's warning about population collapse

Musk has been vocal about his opinions over the global population and has not held back from stating what the future probably has waiting for humanity. He had been talking about the decline in population for a few years now, the first example of which we saw during his interaction with Japanese billionaire Jack Ma at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai in 2019. While discussing the subject of the global population, Musk stated that the world would witness a "population collapse" in the next few decades if the condition of the population growth remains stagnant or declines.

Musk's announcement comes just a few days after the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data released last month revealed that India's total fertility rate has dropped from 2.2 to 2.0 in a span of six years. Released by the Union Ministry of Family and Welfare, the data showed that India's total fertility rate has dropped beyond the replacement level- the ideal number of 2.1. Despite being the second-most populous country in the world, the Population Foundation of India (PFI) stated that India must avoid coercive population control tactics since the NFHS data has debunked the myth of population burst. In addition to this, the world's most populated country China also reported a fall in its birth rate below 1% in 2020, which is the lowest in the past 43 years.

Image: AP