Elon Musk Has A Witty Reply For Twitter User Asking If He Is An Alien: 'One Day...'

Who better to ask if Elon Musk is secretly an alien than the billionaire himself? On Monday, one user who goes by the name of ‘Doge Designer’ on Twitter suggested a conspiracy theory that the Tesla CEO might be an alien who is invading the Earth with Tesla’s humanoid robot known as Optimus.

“What if @elonmusk is an alien & Optimus bots are the alien invasion? “ the user captioned an image of Musk standing next to the robot. This sparked a response from Musk himself, who wished that “one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds.” The post has garnered over 33,000 likes and several comments. Reacting to it, one user wrote, “He’ll have charging issues if he runs on batteries.”

“A.I is the future and one day we will be the aliens to another home world out there,” wrote another. Making a reference to the ‘Transformers’ franchise, a third user said, “Isn't Optimus a Prime, from the Amazon.” While Musk's tweet might be amusing, this isn’t the first time that he has expressed his interest in the extraterrestrial.

Hopefully, one day we will be the aliens visiting other worlds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

Musk and his intrigue with aliens

Just a day ago, the billionaire and avid tweeter remarked on the recent flying objects spotted in the airspace of the United States. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Don’t worry, just some of my friends of mine stopping by.” Last November, Musk delivered a virtual address at the G20 summit where he talked about the world’s potential of discovering an “alien civilization.”

“I think that it would be incredibly interesting to go and explore the galaxy,” he said, adding, “how we got here, learning and exploring star systems and maybe finding alien civilizations or discovering civilisations that existed millions of years ago.” Musk also once expressed his desire to "colonise Mars.”