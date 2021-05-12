Elon Musk Has Unusual Reply To Tweet About How Car Companies Can Help With Gas Shortages

Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently replied to a tweet relating to gas shortages in the United States. Twitter handle ‘Bored Elon Musk’, shared a funny GIF as the uploader wrote how there is no car company that might be able to help with gas shortage. In the GIF, a man can be seen adjusting his tie in a funny manner. The tweet has now gone viral on social media with tweeples sharing it all across the social media platform.

“Oh there are gas shortages around the country? That’s a shame. Too bad there isn’t a car company that might be able to help you with that”, wrote the uploader. To this, Elon Musk replied with an eye emoji. Let’s have a look.

👀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2021

Netizens react

Since uploaded, the tweet has managed to gather over 25K likes. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. "This is the first Bored Elon Musk/Elon Musk interaction I've seen", wrote a Twitter user. Making a hilarious remark, another person wrote, "Elon, close those eyes & get some rest". Tweeples can also be seen sharing images of cars and making funny memes. Let's have a look.

hmmm i wonder which company that might be🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gb2TqxWv86 — jordan🚀 (@AstroJordy) May 12, 2021

Actually there's one company offers total solution.



Prove me wrong! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xMd1p0M5Xt — BogusThought (@billhuang688) May 12, 2021

Elon, I need the Barbie girl remix (cyber girl) song ASAP! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/VkY26i7Btw — Sir Doge of the Coin 🐶 (@dogeofficialceo) May 12, 2021

TESLA!!! The car company that saves the day while saving the planet!!! — Dami Kolz (@dami_kolz) May 12, 2021

People need to be their own utility! — Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) May 12, 2021

Musk wants to own a Shiba Inu puppy

Recently, Elon replied to another Twitter user as he expressed his desire to own a Shiba Inu puppy. This is the breed of dog on which the cryptocurrency is based on. Musk expressed himself by replying to a Twitter user named Hiro Mizuno who tweeted about owning Shiba dogs. “I’m looking for a shiba pup!”replied Musk on Mizuno’s tweet. Mizuno’s tweet talked about if investors wanted to trade Shiba coins for a short term. “But don’t even think of doing the same with Shiba dogs”, wrote the Twitter user. He further mentioned that once a person adopts the breed, then it must be kept well throughout their lives. “They are lovely creatures and friends of human. - A Shiba seeking for fresh air on Tokyo street”, read the Tweet.

I’m looking for a shiba pup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2021

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/BoredElonMusk)