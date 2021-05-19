Elon Musk Replies To Pune-based Engineer, Shares How Internship Helped Him Gain Experience

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently responded to Pune-based engineer Pranay Pathole, who tweeted that the tech tycoon learnt as a teenager that “you don't need huge infrastructure resources” to transfer money online. While taking to Twitter, Pathole, who describes himself as a “sentient machine” on his profile, said that Musk had “revolutionised the way we transfer money”. He even asked the “crypto experts” to think about what the billionaire had achieved before passing the “toxic and hateful” comments about him.

In his tweet, the Pune-based engineer referred to Musk’s summer internship stint at the Bank of Nova Scotia, where the Tesla and SpaceX CEO earned $14 an hour and got to pitch new ideas to his bosses. Pothole said that this knowledge has set Musk on the course to start his business. He even said that Musk “knows how the money works better than any of us”.

When @elonmusk was 18 he did an internship at Nova Scotia bank. It was over there where he realized that money is low bandwidth and you don't need huge infrastructure resources to online transfer money from one bank to another. This knowledge set him up on course to start X .com — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 18, 2021

.@elonmusk basically revolutionized the way we transfer money now. So all those crypto "experts" before passing down toxic and hateful comments think about what he has done & he knows how the money works better than any of us — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 18, 2021

Whale responding the Pathole’s tweets, Musk shared a news report on how internships helped him gain experience during his formative years. Musk even said that he enjoyed working with Peter Nicholson, a top executive at the Bank of Nova Scotia. However, he also added that the bank did not give him a raise despite him figuring out a lucrative arbitrage opportunity for it.

I worked for Peter Nicholson, who is awesome. Mostly, we exchanged math riddles, although I did figure out a multi-billion dollar arbitrage opportunity for the bank. Figured they’d at least give me $1/hour raise, but no … https://t.co/rdjDtPtPHz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2021

Musk criticised for negative tweets against Bitcoin

Meanwhile, Pothole’s tweet comes as several crypto investors criticised the Tesla CEO for making comments against Bitcoin that triggered a downward spiral in the valuation of the world's largest digital currency. First, Tesla suspended payments in Bitcoin over climate concerns and then later Musk tweeted that implied in a Twitter exchange that the electric carmaker has sold or may sell part of its Bitcoin holdings. However, in a separate tweet, Musk clarified that Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin, but at this moment, the cryptocurrency was already trading at one of its lowest values.

On Sunday, May 16, the price of Bitcoin traded below $45,000. The downward trajectory followed on Monday as Bitcoin traded for $42,702 at its lowest in the evening, according to data by the coin desk. On Tuesday, it picked up an upward trajectory and is trading at $45,354.09 at the time of writing this article.

It's imperative to understand that the price of Bitcoin drives the whole crypto market. When Bitcoin falls significantly, it causes panic selling among crypto investors as they sell their Altcoins. Elon Musk didn't stop there, he continued to attack Bitcoin, calling it 'centralised' in another one of his tweets. As the negative tweets from Elon continued, the Bitcoin kept crashing.

