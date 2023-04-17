Elon Musk Says Finding Out Scale Of Govt's Involvement In Twitter 'blew His Mind'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk expressed his shock to find the scale of interference and access to Twitter communication by Washington after he purchased the micro-blogging giant last year for $44 billion. In an exclusive interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Musk said, "The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on Twitter blew my mind."

He said he was "not aware" of the situation until he formally purchased the micro-blogging platform. The Tesla CEO affirmed that "everything" includes personal direct messages (DM) of users. It is however not clear whether intelligence agencies used applications to pry into Twitter or its user's information.

Musk had previously released batches of internal documents

In an effort to shed light on Twitter's previously secretive censorship policies and ties with federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Musk has been regularly releasing batches of internal documents and communications since purchasing the platform and appointing himself as its CEO. Musk has further enlisted independent journalists to break each document dump.

Journalist Matt Taibbi, who first reported about the initial batch of internal company documents back in December last year, referred to the conspiracy of social media companies, non-governmental organisations, and the US government to censor information they did not like as the "censorship-industrial complex," calling it "a bureaucracy willing to sacrifice factual truth in service of broader narrative objectives" and the antithesis of the free press envisioned by the US Constitution.

33. This is the Censorship-Industrial Complex at its essence: a bureaucracy willing to sacrifice factual truth in service of broader narrative objectives. It’s the opposite of what a free press does. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

The Select Subcommittee on the Weaponisation of the Federal Government summoned Taibbi and fellow Twitter Files reporter Michael Shellenberger to testify last month.

'I have unblocked everyone I blocked,' says Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has been a staunch advocate for allowing free expression on social networking sites. He has, however, maintained a resolute stance against the fraudsters and bots using the network. In a tweet, he said, "I have unblocked everyone I blocked, apart from scammers. I recommend others do the same. Negative feedback is a good thing."