Elon Musk Shares Funny Star Wars Meme; Disney Chairman Replies 'good One'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a meme enthusiast and he showcased it yet again with a fresh and funny one. Musk on Sunday took to Twitter, this time to share a Star Wars meme. The billionaire’s meme, much the previous ones he shared, was well received by the internet audiences and his followers. The meme was also appreciated by the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company.

Taking time off from sharing insights on SpaceX’s remarkable feats at Starbase and updates on Tesla’s Self-Driving cars and cryptocurrencies, Musk shared a meme where two Lego figures of the iconic 'Stormtrooper' character can be seen. In the meme, a Stormtrooper figure can be spotted with a baby trooper, which is a different, funny take from the Star Wars franchise. The meme got praise from his followers as well as Robert Iger, the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, who called it a “good one”. For the unversed, Disney currently owns the Star Wars franchise.

Elon Musk responds to meme on Jeff Bezos

The SpaceX CEO was yet again back with a fresh dig at rival Jeff Bezos this week. Elon Musk responded to a meme that claimed that the former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos copied SpaceX with its Project Jarvis vertical landing spacecraft. Musk responded with laughing emojis, taking a dig at his rival. In another jab, Musk stated that the Bezos owned Blue Origin 'Can’t get it up (to orbit)' and was filing complaints with NASA.

Elon Musk hit out at Amazon founder saying that Bezos had retired just to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against his company. His remark came in response to Amazon's latest outcry over Space X's Starlink network. The company is reportedly filing a complaint with Federal Communications Commission (FCC) claiming that the second-generation Starlink network breaks the regulator’s rules on satellite deployment. The complaint by Amazon comes against the backdrop of the launch of their own satellite internet system-- Project Kuiper.

After NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over the Amazon-owned space entity, Musk had hit out at Jeff Bezos accusing him of 'lobbying'. Elon Musk had said the former Amazon CEO would be on Pluto by no if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit. While replying to a tweet, Elon Musk wrote, "If lobbying & lawyers could get u to orbit, Bezos would be on Pluto right now". The two have been at loggerheads owing to the rivalry between their respective space companies- Blue Origin and SpaceX.

