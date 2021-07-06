Elon Musk Shares Warren Buffet's Quote On Finding 'Coins'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has always been a believer in cryptocurrencies. His Twitter handle is full of various memes on these digital coins to pump up their prices. Now Elon Musk has shown his sense of humour yet again by sharing a picture of legendary investor Warren Buffet that he claimed to have found on the internet. The quote on the picture read, “Find as many coins as you can. And fast!" It is also attributed to be Buffet's ‘best financial advice", with Musk's tweet ''Found on the Internet.''

Warren Buffet Dislikes Cryptocurrency

The tweet has been deleted now but this proves that Elon Musk has a strange obsession for digital coins. However, there's no reason to believe that Warren Buffet has said that. Warren has always been vocal about his dislike for cryptocurrency. A few years back, he referred to bitcoin as 'rat poison'. He believes that any cryptocurrency has no intrinsic value.

Rise and Fall of DogeCoin

Since the start of 2021, Musk has been rallying behind the meme cryptocurrency DogeCoin, which he thinks could be the future. Musk's movement has attracted many around the world who are now investing in cryptocurrencies. While some seem to be unhappy with him, some have started a new cryptocurrency $StopElon to get him to stop tweeting but it doesn't look like Elon is stopping any time soon.

For almost seven years DogeCoin remained as a joke but in 2021 when the meme cryptocurrency coupled with the GameStop surge, people started to rally behind DogeCoin. The value of this coin jumped several times, first reaching 10 cents, then 30 and then finally it reached its peak on April 20 with 69 cents. After driving up the prices of DogeCoin, Musk has also led its fall after he called it a "hustle" during his appearance at the Saturday Night Live back in May. The value of Dogecoin dropped by 65 per cent since then.

He gave another blow to the value of cryptocurrencies after Tesla decided not to accept payments in the form of virtual currencies. Elon Musk still believes that DogeCoin along with a few more may be the future. He also explained the origins of Dogecoin which was created as a joke, to make fun of cryptocurrency but turned out to be a real currency.