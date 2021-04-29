Elon Musk Tweets "The Dogefather"; Hints At SNL Hosting Spot To Be Held On May 8th

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk can be given partial credits for Dogecoin’s new found fame in the market. Elon Musk had been promoting the cryptocurrency extensively on his Twitter profile and while he claimed that those are just joke tweets, the value of the currency increased significantly. Elon Musk’s recent tweet has instilled excitement among dogecoin traders, read on to know more about it.

Elon Musk Tweets about Dogecoin and SNL

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, Elon Musk tweeted “The Dogefather SNL May 8”. The tweet was in reference to his hosting spot on Saturday Night Live on May 8, which was announced last week. Moreover, the tweet was a reference to his frequent tweets about dogecoin. Check out the tweet below.

The Dogefather

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021

The tweet got a lot of attention from netizens and very soon, it was hearted over 376 thousand times. Moreover, the tweet was shared by netizens over 31 thousand times. The netizens and traders were excited to see that the meme based crypto would get more attention in front of a large television audience.

Elon Musk's tweet about Dogecoin spikes its value

On April 1st, 2021, Elon Musk tweeted that he SpaceX was going to put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. As the Tweet was sent out on April 1st, which is also April Fool’s day, it was not clear whether it was an April Fool’s joke. Moreover, DOGE is a cryptocurrency, which means it is digital and not physical. So how would Musk put the Dogecoin on the moon, left several netizens confused.

SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2021

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

Is cryptocurrency legal in India?

The Supreme Court of India has legitimized the usage of cryptocurrency across the country in 2020. The apex court observed that the prevalence of Bitcoin or any cryptocurrency is unregulated, however, not illegal. This relieved cryptocurrency traders to an extent and India as a market is as vast as China. So this ruling supports the world of digital money significantly. In simpler terms, investing in cryptocurrency is absolutely legal in India. One can invest and trade crypto by going through various apps and traders in the market.

