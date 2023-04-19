Elon Musk Warns AI Will Turn Into 'immoral Dictator,' Which Can Undermine Democracy

SpaceX and Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, said in an interview that Artificial Intelligence [AI] could turn into an "immoral dictator" by undermining countries' democracy at large. The AI-generated automated campaigning may risk altering the public's decision-making, and reshape the democratic fabric of society, the tech billionaire, who has been staunchly vocal in his opinion on the dangers of AI, warned.

The use of artificial intelligence and digital consciousness in elections will threaten democracy and things can get weird,"it is gonna be weird fast," Musk told Fox News in a sit-down talk. He was asked by his host whether democracy can exist in a world where AI is smarter than humans, and if it did, how the AI could affect democratic proceedings in a country. Musk, warning against the use of AI, noted that AI could bring some significant influences on the elections.

"It's pretty likely that people will use the AI as a tool in elections, and when, you know, if AI is smart enough, are they using the tool or is the tool using them? So, I think things are gonna be weird, and they gonna be weird fast," Musk said in televised interview.

Contingency plan needed to control 'human competitive' AI: Musk

In an event of potential fallout, stressed Tesla EV company's owner, there has to be a contingency plan ready against AIs. He then listed certain at-hand measures for the humans to outsmart the Artificial Intelligence such as "hardware off switch, power shutdown of server centers storing AIs, or simply disintegration of server centers." If at all, it so happens that the human administrator loses command of the AI, Musk advised that these measures would prove to be useful to get the "super AI" under control again.

According to Twitter's boss, some types of super AIs won't run on laptops or phones, they will operate on the "deep AI" installed on the giant server centers of "hundreds of thousands of computers," that will function from the heat signatures that are visible from space. Twitter CEO also warned that AI might lead to “civilization destruction."

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production, in the sense that it is, it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential of civilization destruction,” Musk said in the interview that was aired in two parts.

Musk, who critiqued the use of the AI tool ChatGPT, reiterated that the digital and biological consciousness "should not be treated equally." He noted that digital intelligence might "curtail the biological intelligent." Musk had previously signed a letter warning humanity about the AI systems with “human-competitive intelligence" which he worried, "can pose profound risks to society and humanity." More than 1,800 experts that included cognitive scientist Gary Marcus, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, put down their signatures in a letter demanding that AI research must be stopped as it could prove to be dangerous for society. Experts from Amazon, DeepMind, Google, Meta, and Microsoft called for an estimated six-month pause on the development of systems “more powerful” than that of GPT-4. Though later some signatories were revealed to be fake, and others backed out on their support.