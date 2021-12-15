Elon Musk's Favourite Dogecoin Price Surges 24%; Here's Why Doge Is Going Up

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk are known for his strong influence on the cryptocurrency market. This was showcased yet again on Tuesday as the value of Dogecoin surged following a supportive tweet by Musk. Months after cutting ties with the coin, causing a plunge in its value, the Tesla CEO on Tuesday said that the automobile company would accept dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise. Dogecoin’s value has been on the rise since the tweet.

Tesla to accept Dogecoin

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to state that Tesla would accept Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise. “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” the electric carmaker CEO said in a tweet. Following the tweet, the cryptocurrency went up 24 per cent taking its value to just over USD 0.20. The meme-inspired cryptocurrency skyrocketed as much as several investors backed the decision as being ‘huge’ for the token. However, the value dropped by a few points since then and is currently trading at USD 0.18.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Elon Musk tweets

This is not the first time CEO of SpaceX has been in favour of the exchange of cryptocurrency. Back in August, Musk had made the price of the token surge with a tweet. Founder of The Boring Company had Tweeted in favour of billionaire investor Mark Cuban’s claim that “dogecoin is the 'strongest' cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange.” In response to Mark Cuban’s claim, Elon Musk tweeted, “’ I’ve been saying this for a while." According to some information gathered by CoinDesk, Dogecoin price shot up significantly between August 15 and August 16. Because of his influence on Dogecoin price, Musk has been referred to as the ‘dogefather’ of the cryptocurrency market. However, Musk had also caused a drop in the token’s value after he publicly backed Shiba Inu, a rival token of Doge to rise.

What is Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was originally formed in 2013. Doge was built to be a friendly introduction to the concept of cryptocurrency for the general public/layman and had a 'fun and friendly' brand image behind it. The face of DOGE was the dog Shiba Inu, who became popular as the DOGE meme. It literally became a 'meme cryptocurrency'. Nobody in the early years believed DOGE would become as valuable as it is today.

Image: AP/ Unsplash